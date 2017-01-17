Eduardo Nunez, George Kontos reach 1-year deals with Giants
Infielder Eduardo Nunez reached a $4.2 million, one-year agreement with the San Francisco Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration. Right-handed reliever George Kontos and left-hander Will Smith also received one-year contracts as the club announced all of its arbitration-eligible players had reached deals.
