Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes

In this Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014, file photo, Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura has an RIP O.T. #18 on his hat, paying tribute to his friend and countryman, Cardinals outfielder Oscar Taveras as he walks off the field during the first inning of Game 6 of baseball's World Series against the San Francisco Giants in Kansas City, Mo. Ventura, whose electric arm and confident demeanor helped lead his long-suffering team to the 2015 World Series title, died in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic early Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

