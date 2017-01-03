Could Madison Bumgarner pitch in World Baseball Classic?
Fox Sports' Jon Morosi is reporting that Team USA is in contact with the Giants pitcher's people about adding his electric arm to the team's roster in the later rounds of the WBC. Source: Team USA has spoken with Madison Bumgarner's reps about possibly joining @WBCBaseball roster sometime after the first round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue...
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC