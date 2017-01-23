Brandon Belt is working out at APEC before spring training.
If we are going to talk about high expectations in the Major League's in 2017, then Brandon Belt has to be apart of the discussion. The first baseman led the Giants in home runs, doubles and on base percentage last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue...
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC