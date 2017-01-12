Boston Red Sox & San Francisco Giants Announce Grateful Dead Tribute Nights
A pair of Major League Baseball teams have announced Grateful Dead Tribute Nights at games being played during the upcoming season. The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants will each honor the legendary rock band with specially themed games.
