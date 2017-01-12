Bobby Evans: If Cain is Cain, hea s Giantsa obvious 5th starter
Since signing a five-year, $112.5 million contract extension in 2012, Cain has only put together one sold season, with injuries causing him to miss significant playing time in each of the last three campaigns. The 2016 season was no exception, with Cain starting just 17 games due to hamstring and back injuries.
