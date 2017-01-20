a Javy Baez Waya gets approval from City Council

OCTOBER 11: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs fields a ground ball against the San Francisco Giants during Game Four of their National League Division Series at AT&T Park on October 11, 2016 in San Francisco, California. SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 11: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs fields a ground ball against the San Francisco Giants during Game Four of their National League Division Series at AT&T Park on October 11, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.