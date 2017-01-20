2017: Faces of McC
They say a picture is worth a thousand emojis, so why not post one of your magnificent mug here? We haven't done one of these in a while and I want to see if El Person still has his Barry Zito fathead, so embed away. Keep in mind linking directly to facebook pictures may cause your image to be replaced with a picture of a smiling Mark Zuckerberg literally snorting your powdered, uncut Amazon purchase history so consider downloading and rehosting those elsewhere.
