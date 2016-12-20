The San Francisco Giants Kinda Like Brian Dozier
The San Francisco Giants have been linked to Minnesota Twins All-Star second baseman Brian Dozier , according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports. Dozier, who has hit 93 home runs the last three seasons, including 42 last season, could be the missing power bat the Giants need.
