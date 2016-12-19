San Francisco Giants Sign Jimmy Rollins
The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training with shortstop Jimmy Rollins according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports says the deal is for $1 million if he makes it to the major leagues.
