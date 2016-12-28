San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine: Kelby Tomlinson

As the annual competition for a spot on the San Francisco Giants roster, known as spring training approaches, Bruce Bochy , a manager who has made two decades worth of tough decisions which have both cost and won him hundreds of ball games, can soak up the Scottsdale sun knowing he needn't stress concerning the foundation of his Opening Day roster. The San Francisco Giants 25-man roster heading into 2017 is, for the most part, set in stone.

