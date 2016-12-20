Metallica's James Hetfield Says he Le...

Metallica's James Hetfield Says he Left Marin Because of Bay Area Attitude

Wednesday Dec 21

James Hetfield of Metallica performs the national anthem on the field before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies at AT&T Park on May 6, 2016 in San Francisco Metallica's James Hetfield said on a recent podcast that he has moved from his longtime home in Marin County because the Bay Area has an attitude that he can't mesh with anymore. On an episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast released Dec. 16, 53-year-old Hetfield told the host he now lives in Vail, Colorado.

