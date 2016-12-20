Jimmy Rollins signs minor league deal with San Francisco Giants
Former 2007 National League MVP Jimmy Rollins , now in his 17th major league season, has signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants. Rollins will receive an invitation to spring training for the Giants, and is guaranteed $1 million if he can make the team and stay on the roster the whole season.
