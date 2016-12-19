Giants have surprising amount of power in minors
The bad news: Once again, the San Francisco Giants were one of the worst power hitting teams in Major League Baseball last season. San Francisco finished 28th out of 30 teams in 2016 with just 130 home runs, one spot below where they finished in 2015.
