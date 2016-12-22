Flying Squirrels set to announce Kyle Haines as new manager
The Richmond Flying Squirrels have confirmed with 8News they will announce Kyle Haines as their seventh manager in club history, pending final approval from the San Francisco Giants. Haines has been manager the past two seasons for the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes out west in Oregon, part of the short season Single-A Northwest League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue...
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC