Dominant defense defines Giants' double-sided '16

The Giants' first-half swagger yielded to a second-half stagger in 2016, as the team with the Major Leagues' best record at the All-Star break barely qualified for the postseason before losing to the eventual World Series-champion Cubs in the National League Division Series. San Francisco's season ended with a 6-5 loss in Game 4 against Chicago, which scored four ninth-inning runs against the Giants' helpless relievers.

