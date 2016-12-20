Brewers Free Agent Targets: Santiago Casilla
As the end of the 2016 draws nearer, the Milwaukee Brewers remain in the market for a veteran reliever with high-leverage experience after reaping the fruits of dealing four such arms over the past year or so . Even with Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen, and Mark Melancon having already found homes this winter, plenty of pitchers in the next tier of 'experienced closers' remain available on the open market.
