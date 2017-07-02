Taylor's grand slam highlights Dodgers' 8-0 win over Padres
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam, Corey Seager and Justin Turner hit consecutive homers and Rich Hill tied his career high with 11 strikeouts in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 8-0 victory against the San Diego Padres
