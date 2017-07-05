Padres scratch Austin Hedges due to n...

Padres scratch Austin Hedges due to neck stiffness

Padres catcher Austin Hedges hits an RBI double during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park. About two hours before Wednesday's game at Progressive Field, the Padres scratched catcher Austin Hedges from their lineup due to neck stiffness.

