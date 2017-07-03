Padres mailbag: Which relief prospect...

Padres mailbag: Which relief prospect will be called up next?

Left-handed relief prospect Brad Wieck was recently promoted from Double-A San Antonio to Triple-A El Paso. About to embark on their final two series before the All-Star break, the Padres are 34-48, including 16-15 since May 27. They will spend Independence Day, as well as the subsequent two days, at Cleveland's Progressive Field .

