Indians blanked by Padres in series opener

Starter Trevor Cahill and the Padres' bullpen combined to shut out the Indians in a 1-0 win in Tuesday's series opener at Progressive Field. Cahill was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to the game, and made his first start since May 13. He went 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks, with four strikeouts.

