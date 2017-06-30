Former players give pointers to aspiring youngsters
Former Padres hitting coach Merv Rettenmund stood in the right-field corner at Petco Park on Saturday morning, watching child after child take a few hacks off a tee. As part of a MLB Players Alumni Association Legends for Youth clinic, Rettenmund analyzed each swing to find ways on how the children could improve.
