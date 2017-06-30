Encarnacion, Ramirez lead Indians pas...

Encarnacion, Ramirez lead Indians past Padres 11-2

Read more: Washington Times

Edwin Encarnacion homered and matched a career high with four hits, All-Star Jose Ramirez hit a home run and had three RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians , playing their third straight game without manager Terry Francona, defeated the San Diego Padres 11-2 on Thursday night. Francona remained hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic, where he has been undergoing tests to resolve the causes of him becoming light-headed over the past month.

Chicago, IL

