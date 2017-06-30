Cahill rejoining Padres' rotation on ...

Cahill rejoining Padres' rotation on Tuesday

7 hrs ago

Right-hander Trevor Cahill will rejoin the Padres' rotation Tuesday, starting in Cleveland in his return from a right shoulder strain, manager Andy Green said Saturday before San Diego's game against the Dodgers. Cahill hasn't pitched in the Majors since May 13. In seven starts before the injury, he posted a 3.27 ERA across 41 1/3 innings.

Chicago, IL

