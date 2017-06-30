Brad Hand: draft prospect at Chaska in '08, now a big-league All-Star
Brad Hand was selected as a member of National League's All-Star team on Sunday. He will represent the San Diego Pardes ... and offer a bit of an embarrassment to the hometown Marlins when the game is played in Miami on July 11. The Marlins drafted Hand in the second round in 2008.
