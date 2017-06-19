Zobrist has clean MRI, eyes return on Friday
Cubs veteran Ben Zobrist underwent an MRI on his left wrist on Monday, and it showed no structural damage. Zobrist is hoping to be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday.
