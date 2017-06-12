Whitehouse OF Mason House drafted by San Diego Padres
Whitehouse graduate Mason House was drafted Tuesday in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft by the San Diego Padres. Whitehouse graduate Mason House has a decision to make after the Wildcats star outfielder was drafted Tuesday in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft by the San Diego Padres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC