Torres, 'pen's struggles continue vs. Padres

Carlos Torres ' troubles continued when he surrendered a go-ahead two-run home run in the 10th inning, only to be saved by Keon Broxton 's tying, two-run shot. But Oliver Drake was touched for a pair of solo homers in the 11th, and the Brewers fell to the Padres, Drake was saddled with the 19th loss for a Brewers reliever this season.

Chicago, IL

