Tigers, Padres: Detroit visits San Diego for just 2nd time since 2008
Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer throws a pitch in the first inning of their 2017 home opening game against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit, on Friday, April 7, 2017. 13 GS, 86 IP, 82 H, 33 ER, 4 HR, 20 BB, 63 K, 3.11 FIP San Diego Padres RHP Luis Perdoma 12 GS, 67 IP, 74 H, 37 ER, 9 HR, 23 BB, 55 K, 4.53 FIP Friday : at San Diego, 10:10 p.m. Saturday : at San Diego, 10:10 p.m. Sunday : at San Diego, 4:40 p.m. *The Tigers have lost six in a row and have dropped into last place in the AL Central for the first time this season.
