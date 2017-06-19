Tigers drop 8th in a row after bullpen falters late vs. Padres
Hector Sanchez, a light-hitting back-up catcher, blasted a 403-foot home run in the eighth inning to give the San Diego Padres a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers Saturday night at Petco Park. Tigers reliever Shane Greene watched the ball sail over the left-field fence and then squatted on the mound, almost in disbelief, as Sanchez rounded the bases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC