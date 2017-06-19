Tigers drop 8th in a row after bullpen falters late vs. Padres

Hector Sanchez, a light-hitting back-up catcher, blasted a 403-foot home run in the eighth inning to give the San Diego Padres a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers Saturday night at Petco Park. Tigers reliever Shane Greene watched the ball sail over the left-field fence and then squatted on the mound, almost in disbelief, as Sanchez rounded the bases.

