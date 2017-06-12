Thames hits walk-off home run, Brewer...

Thames hits walk-off home run, Brewers beat Padres 6-5

Eric Thames hit the Brewers' first walk-off home run of the season in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting Milwaukee to a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. Thames hit his 19th home run of the season when he drove a 1-1 pitch from Ryan Butcher off the top of the left-field fence.

Chicago, IL

