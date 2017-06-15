Taking Inventory: San Diego Padres
After trading Derek Norris this past offseason, the part of the Padres' rebuild that involved trading away veterans to shed salary and/or make room for younger players had come to an end. But that didn't close the door on general manager A.J. Preller's ability to wheel and deal during the 2017 season.
