Szczur's pinch homer helps Padres to 6-3 win against Royals

Pinch-hitter Matt Szczur hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Szczur was pinch-hitting for starter Jhoulys Chacin , who had given up a tying two-run homer to Salvador Perez in the fifth.

