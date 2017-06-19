Szczur happy to make return to Windy City
Upon his return to Chicago on Sunday, Padres outfielder Matt Szczur decided he wanted to see a bit of his former city. After all, he is returning to the Windy City for the first time since being claimed off waivers from the Cubs in May. "I walked and got a coffee last night, and was recognized by a couple people," Szczur said.
