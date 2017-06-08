Strong finish for PHS pole vaulter Kayla Myers
Sitting down on the infield grass after her final effort in the pole vault for Poway , it hit Kayla Myers that her Titan career had just come to an end. The senior wound up clearing 12-feet in the finals to grab 10th place at the CIF State Championships at Clovis Buchanan High over the weekend.
