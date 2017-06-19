Solarte's injury creates huge hole in...

Solarte's injury creates huge hole in offense

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Diego Padres

I wasn't surprised that Wil Myers drew four straight walks Tuesday and Wednesday after Yangervis Solarte was scratched from the Padres lineup with a left oblique strain that will send the infielder to the disabled list. Until someone else steps up - or Solarte heals - Myers has become something of an island in the middle of the Padres lineup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Padres.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC