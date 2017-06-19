Solarte's injury creates huge hole in offense
I wasn't surprised that Wil Myers drew four straight walks Tuesday and Wednesday after Yangervis Solarte was scratched from the Padres lineup with a left oblique strain that will send the infielder to the disabled list. Until someone else steps up - or Solarte heals - Myers has become something of an island in the middle of the Padres lineup.
