Solarte likely headed to DL with oblique issue

Padres second baseman Yangervis Solarte is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list after sustaining a left oblique strain moments before first pitch in Tuesday night's Solarte, who routinely takes cuts in the batting cage prior to games, felt a pop in his side. It was later diagnosed as a strained oblique, the first such injury Solarte has sustained in his playing career.

