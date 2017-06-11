Should the San Diego Padres Build Aro...

Should the San Diego Padres Build Around Wil Myers?

San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Photo Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Before the start of the 2015 season, then newly-hired Padres' General Manager A.J. Preller took a gamble on making the Padres instant contenders by flipping highly touted young prospects for established MLB stars.

