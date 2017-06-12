Series Preview: San Diego Padres @ Mi...

Series Preview: San Diego Padres @ Milwaukee Brewers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Brew Crew Ball

The St. Louis Cardinals may not be very good this year, but it's hard to understate how big the series win was. The Brewers now hold a 2.5-game lead in the NL Central, and head into the second half of June with a very favorable schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC