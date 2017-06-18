San Diego Padres go deep twice in 11th inning to sink Milwaukee Brewers
For the second straight game, the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers took turns rocketing baseballs out of Miller Park. This time, though, it was the Padres who prevailed as Corey Spangenberg and Chase d'Arnaud hit solo home runs in the 11th inning to lead San Diego to a 7-5 victory.
