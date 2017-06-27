Rookie Newcomb picks up first victory...

Rookie Newcomb picks up first victory, Braves stay hot

Sean Newcomb struck out eight over six innings for his first major league victory, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Tuesday night. Atlanta has won eight of 10. Johan Camargo had a two-run double off the left field wall in the fourth to begin the scoring, and Atlanta added an unearned run in the eighth.

