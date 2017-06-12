Richard, Cordero lead Padres past slu...

Richard, Cordero lead Padres past slumping Reds 6-2

13 hrs ago

Clayton Richard carried a shutout into the ninth inning, Franchy Cordero homered twice and the San Diego Padres beat the slumping Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night. One out from going the distance, Richard was removed after pinch-hitter Tucker Barnhart's two-run double.

Chicago, IL

