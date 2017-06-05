Power surge continues for HR-happy Renfroe
You like towering, majestic blasts that scrape the sky? Renfroe provided one of those in the fourth inning of the Padres' You like the low-trajectory rockets that exit the park in a flash? Renfroe had one of those, too, in the top of the ninth. Renfroe continued his power surge with a pair of prolific home runs, as he provided all of the Padres' offense for the second consecutive game.
