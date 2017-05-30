Play Ball Weekend off to strong start at Petco

When a Wiffle ball game breaks out, everyone wants to get into the fun. How else to explain Padres announcer Mark Grant wearing a bucket hat and high-fiving a girl in ponytails? Major League Baseball's Play Ball Weekend was on display before the Padres faced the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, as two softball teams from the San Diego area squared off at Park at the Park, the Wiffle ball diamond inside Petco Park.

