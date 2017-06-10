PHOENIX, AZ - JUNE 07: Jose Pirela #2 of the San Diego Padres safely slides into home plate to scor
The Padres' Jose Pirela safely slides into home plate to score a run past Arizona catcher Jeff Mathis during the fifth inning at Chase Field on June 7, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Padres' Jose Pirela safely slides into home plate to score a run past Arizona catcher Jeff Mathis during the fifth inning at Chase Field on June 7, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC