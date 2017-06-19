Padres use 103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor to throw out first pitch
Lt. Jim Downing stood up from his motorized wheelchair and wound up his arm before delivering the ball to home. Clayton Richard got the start for the Padres in Sunday's game against the Tigers.
