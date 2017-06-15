Padres sweep Reds with 4-2 victory

Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Franchy Cordero and Hunter Renfroe, teammates in the Pacific Coast League last season, combined to drive in all of the San Diego Padres' runs in a 4-2, sweep-clinching victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Renfroe hit his 14th home run, a two-run shot that tied the score 2-2 in the sixth inning, and Cordero hit a tie-breaking single in the seventh before Renfroe's RBI groundout finished the surge.

