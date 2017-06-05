Padres send struggling Schimpf to Triple-A
In a somewhat surprising roster move, the Padres optioned slumping third baseman Ryan Schimpf to Triple-A El Paso on Friday, recalling right-hander Jose Valdez to help fill out a depleted bullpen. Schimpf's 14 homers are the most by a Padre this season, but he had struggled mightily of late, with eight hits, six walks and 28 strikeouts in his last 65 plate appearances.
