Padres send power hitter back to Chihuahuas to find his swing

Ever since he was a young kid growing up in Louisiana, Ryan Schimpf has had a love of sports, particularly baseball. So when last season brought him his first call up to the major leagues, it was a special moment for the 29-year-old infielder after a long tenure in the minor leagues.

