Padres reportedly sign pair of top Draft picks
The Padres agreed with a pair of catchers from their Draft class on Tuesday, inking both Luis Campusano and Blake Hunt according to MLB.com Draft expert Jonathan Mayo. The club has not yet confirmed the deals.
